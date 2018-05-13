Good times are here for the nursing profession in Nigeria as it launches a TV project with an aim to rebrand the profession and interact with the general public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official launch of the TV project took place during the 2018 Nightingale Merit Award on Saturday night at the Great Hall, Sholuyi, Gbagada, Lagos.

The TV project tagged ‘Nurses on Air’ according to the Team Lead, Josiah Jackson-Okesola said that the platform would be an avenue to inform the general public about the activities in the nursing profession.

“Today, we are unveiling the first of its kind in Africa, a comprehensive TV project, a platform where nurses can connect with the public.

“This Africa’s No 1 Nurses-Media platform is focused on developing power of media to achieving extraordinary transformation for African’s nursing service delivery systems.

“It will be an all encompassing media interactive platform to educate the general public on the paradigm shift in the nursing profession.

“We are trying to lift the nursing profession from where it has been relegated; we want to improve the standard of our profession and want to correct the negative impressions of the public.

“Through this medium, we will be able to reach out to millions on activities in nursing and synergies the activities of our profession with the public,” he said.

Also, the special guest of the day, His Royal Majesty Moses Olasode, who is a retired nurse, lauded the nurses for the innovation and pledged his support to the project.

“This is a project I am happy about; nursing is a noble profession and plays important part in the health of the people.

“I am always happy to be associated with nursing profession, it is my passion and I will always support whenever I am called upon, ” he said.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Mrs Kemi Ogunyemi also commended the initiative and called for improved research inputs into the nursing profession.

“The nursing profession is about passion and I am passionate about it; initiative like this is quite commendable and I will like to be part of it.

”The nursing profession abroad is not better than what we have in Nigeria, I am saying this because I have seen both ends.

“The edge those abroad have is that they have opportunities to go for regular trainings to update and develop themselvems; this is so important, ” he said.

Mrs Stella Okpara, a nurse, told NAN that the main objective of the Nurses on Air rebranding project is to maximise the unity of the nursing profession, mobilise her numerical advantage to create change in the public perception of nurses.

“This will be through intellectual media strategy and unparalleled media innovations.

“The mission is to rebrand and revalue the Nigerian nursing entity toward re-positioning the profession for global nursing opportunities and innovations in education, practice, research and leadership.

“The platform hopes to offer necessary support to young nurses, nursing leaders, relevant nursing bodies and all stakeholders in their diligent pursuance of a better future for African nursing.

“The public should also visit us on www.nursesonair.com,” she said.

NAN reports that parts of the activities of the day included presentation of awards to deserving nurses and the retirees.