NURC: Senate confirms appointment of four nominees

The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s four nominees for appointment as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC).

Their confirmation was sequel to a presentation and consideration of the report by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) at plenary on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Akpan Bassey (PDP Akwa-Ibom) while presenting the report said that the request to confirm the appointment of the nominees satisfied the requirements of sections 11 and 18 of the Petroleum industry Act 2021.

He said that the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the workings of the Petroleum Industry and the challenges in the sector.

He said that the nominees possessed the requisite competence, qualifications and leadership qualities, integrity to function in the positions and functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officers of the NURC.

He said that there was no petition against the nominees before the Committee.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Senate, thereafter in a voice vote confirmed the nominees for appointments as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners of NURC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those confirmed by the Senate were: Isa Ibrahim Modibbo as Chairman, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive, Hassan Gambo, Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts and Ms Rose Ndong as Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his remark said that the confirmed officers for appointments at the NURC have the enormous responsibility in providing a solid and steady foundation for stabilisation of the Petroleum industry in Nigeria.

He said that the Senate expects commitment and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.