The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has advised government at all levels to arrest any tanker driver caught on highway after 6pm..

The Union said the arrest and prosecution of erring tanker drivers would reduce the incessant tanker fire disaster on the highways.

The Union spoke through both the Zonal Chairman of the Independent Marketers branch of NUPENG, Comrade Olayemi Abayomi and the national auditor, Comrade Thompson Ogbodo, at the sideline of the handing over ceremony of the branch held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital over the weekend.

According to Abayomi, the recent fire disaster at the Otedola link bridge in Lagos, can be avoided and reduced to the bearest minimum if tanker drivers follow the rules and regulations of their Union’s strictly.

He said the government needs to have a close watch on the tanker drivers, saying some of them drive while not in their right state of mind.

His words: “It is an unfortunate event that happened on Thursday night. What really happened was that, the tanker drivers have been given instruction from their union that there shouldn’t be any movement after 6pm, but the tanker drivers failed to adhere to the instruction.

“Had it been after loading the truck the tanker packed, that accident might not have occurred, but it is a disaster which can be caused by human error.

“All tanker drivers should not travel at night, each time they load late they should wait till next day before they continue their journey.

“The government has their reasons for making any policy, as a tanker driver it is dangerous to drive at night though there might be less traffic. I see no reason why the tanker drivers should work at night for their safety.”