Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has confirmed Olawale Afolabi as its substantive General Secretary of the Union with immediate effect, having acted in that capacity for three consecutive months.

This came as it equally three of its Principal General Secretaries were elevated Deputy General Secretaries effective April 1, 2019.

They are Otite Precious Onohwohwo, Deputy General Secretary (Operations), Anthony Chukwu, Deputy General Secretary (Finance/Accounts) and Christopher Akpede, Deputy General Secretary (Administration).

He was until now, Principal Assistant General Secretary and Head of Port Harcourt Zone of the Union.

A statement by the union’s President, Williams Akporeha, said Afolabi confirmation and promotions of Onohwohwo, Chukwu and Akpede, were done by the National Administrative Council, NAC, of the Union.

According to the statement, “Afolabi is a seasoned trade Unionist and technocrat who has been in active service for over two decades in NUPENG, precisely in the areas of Management, Training/Education, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Negotiations. He is known to be very replete with the creation, development and launch of existing viable operations with robust, deep and ingenious ideas.

“His skills in Industrial Relations, General Management and Organizational Development were acquired and nurtured over the years in various roles since he pitched his tent with NUPENG, where he spent the bulk of his meritorious career. Before this latest milestone in the Union, Comrade Afolabi was previously known to be diligent in handling the Education and Training of the rank and file of the Union and he was a founding member of Nigerian Labour Movement Educators Forum. Also to his credit, many Union leaders and branch officials cut their trade union teeth through his numerous relevant training and workshops.”

The statement added that “There is no doubt absolutely that these men will bring their wealth of experiences and knowledge to bear in these new tasks.”