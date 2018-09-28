The Adamawa state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), has raised the alarm over none payment of its 1,600 members for over six years in the state.

The state chairman NUP, Samson Almuru said the NUP found it ridiculous, that the local government pension board deviced a way to replace dead paid pensioners in their respective LGAs.

“How long will one wait for his colleague from his local government, area to die before one would be placed on monthly pension?” he asked.

He called for a review and payment of monthly pension to all pensioners in the state.

He expressed worry that with N4,000 per month, the state is being rated as the least in pension paying government in the Northeast,.

“Even with an upward review that specified N7,000 which he said had not been implemented.

Samson Almuru urged Gov. Jibrilla to address the issues gratuity and upwards review of pension in the state.