The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ekiti State Council, Ayo Kumapayi, on Thursday faulted the alleged plan by members of the state House of Assembly to place themselves on life pension.

He said there was no constitutional basis for such a move.

Kumapayi spoke in an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

“Legislators are only entitled to severance allowances approved for them by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission at the end of their tenure.

“Such alleged proposal is unconstitutional, self-seeking and should be discountenanced,” he said.

He called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to reinstate the 5 per cent counterpart fund payable to all the 774 Local Pension Boards, saying “the stoppage has adversely affected the regular payment of monthly pensions and gratuities to the affected pensioners.”

He said, “The Federal Government has not sufficiently funded Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and this has adversely affected some of the pensioners nationwide in respect of backlog of unpaid gratuities and unpaid arrears on short payment of monthly pensions.

“We call on the Federal Government to adequately fund PTAD for the payment of all outstanding gratuities and arrears of pension with a view to applying soothing balm on the agony of pensioners.”

Kumapayi lauded the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for placing a high premium on the payment of salaries and allowances of civil servants and pensioners since he assumed office.