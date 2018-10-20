The leadership of National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) has welcomed the directive by the National Economic Council (NEC) for all state governors to declare State of Emergency in education sector.

Amb Salahudeen Lukman, NUNS President, while commending NEC for the timely action, in a statement in Abuja, added that the decision would reduce the rate of students’ drop-out in higher institutions.

He said that with the recent hike in school fees by some tertiary institutions so many parents cannot afford to pay their children fees.

“We commend the National Economic Council on this timely action as well as appeal for total compliance by all Governors to the Council’s directive.

“This will assist in the revival of our education system as well as curb the growing rate of crime among young Nigerians believed to be drop out.

“This directive is best and a timely remedy to collapsing state of education to prevent higher number of tertiary institutions drop-out in Nigeria.

“It will also reduce insecurity across the country; it is our hope and aspiration that with this directive, state Governors and Federal Government will henceforth adhere to 26 per cent UNESCO budgetary allocation to education,” he said.

Lukman, however, said that the leadership of NUNS shall maintain close monitoring of the compliance level, as well as employ modalities to ensure the directive is not ignored.

“The economic situation of the country has affected good number of parents in meeting up the needs of students on campus, particularly with the recent hike in school fees happening in various institutions,” he said.