The National Union of Nigerian Students, (NUNS), yesterday, said the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is extorting ordinary Nigerians to impress President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union kicked against exorbitant charges levied on admission seekers into higher institutions, saying the regulatory body is derailing the change mantra of the president, part of which includes making education affordable to the citizens.

At a press conference organised by NUNS in Kaduna, its President, Ambassador Salahudeen Adeyemi Lukman bemoaned exorbitant charges on admission seekers, threatening that the union shall commence action against JAMB over what he described as “extortion of common man” by the regulatory body.

He said: “JAMB cannot be holding the government and entire Nigerian students to ransom, this is basically fraud.

JAMB is never an IGR-based government agency. It is a regulatory body. Why would it suddenly turn into an IGR agency just to impress someone who never sent them?