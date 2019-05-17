<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

News leaders of the National Association of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Katsina State have been urged to discharge their statutory responsibilities with the desired discipline and obedience to achieve the expected goals at that level.

Aliyu Haruna Kankara, the state NULGE chairman, gave the charge while inaugurating the union officials at Musawa Local Government area.

Kankara, who noted that the development of every government’s establishment and society depends largely on the efficiency of the staff, cautioned them against lateness.

He urged the new NULGE officials to be fair and just in carrying out their assigned responsibilities for others to emulate.

Dr. Habibu Abdulkadir, the council’s Transition Committee Chairman, said his doors were open to move the council to greater heights.

He admonished the new executives to carry all along in their quest to succeed, calling on the other staff to cooperate with the new leadership for the smooth running of the council affairs.

Ahmed Rufai Muazu, the new chairman of the union in his remark, promised to operate an open-door policy for the growth of the council.

The elected officials include: Abubakar Abdullahi Yarraddau, vice Chairman; Nura Sabo, secretary; Shuiabu Sa’idu, assistant secretary and Abdullahi Ibrahim as treasurer.

Others are Umar Lawal, auditor; Mamuda Yuguda member of the board of trustees, Musa Nabinbi, youth leader and Hassatu Dandada, the union’s Woman leader.