The Daura Local Government Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees on Monday hailed the Katsina State Government for releasing the 2017 outstanding promotion result of staff of the council.

Malam Habibu Bala, Chairman of the Chapter, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Daura.

He said that 183 notification letters of promotion had been dispatched to beneficiaries in the seven departments in the council.

Bala, who urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture through commitment to duty, pledged that the union would continue to promote staff welfare.

He noted that the state government in 2017 reinstated the 111 members of staff of the Daura Local Government disengaged by the immediate past administration.

Bala admonished the council’s staff to shun attitudes that could mar optimal performance, adding that absenteeism, truancy and lateness to work should not be tolerated.

The union chairman described the Governor Aminu Masari administration in the state as worker-friendly, saying that it had been commitment to workers’ welfare.

He said that the recent recruitment of 190 youths, under the state’s newly introduced S-Power programme, was one of the best policies of the administration.

Bala said that the programme would alleviate poverty and reduce crimes in the local government area.