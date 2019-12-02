<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has demand recruitment of more personnel into the local government service of Anambra State to address dearth of workers in the system.

The union made the demand at her 7th Quadrennial State Delegates’ Conference in Awka at the weekend.

Segun Netufo, principal state secretary of NULGE in Anambra State, who made the demand, said the local government system in the state was currently suffering from acute shortage of workers because people retire from the service yearly and no recruitment was conducted to replace them.

According to Netufo, the last employment into the local government service in the state was conducted in 2002 and such was tantamount to strangulating the local government service in the state.

He expressed worry that those who were employed in 2002 were senior officers now yet they clean their chairs , tables and sweep their offices by themselves, stressing that there are no cleaners, no gardeners in the local government service of Anambra state.

The principal state secretary, however, appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to employ more workers into the local government councils, pointing out that it was not good for grade level 12 and 13 and some others to sweep their offices by themselves.

Outgone state president of NULGE in the state, Comrade Jerry Nnubia, in his valedictory speech, reeled out some of his accomplishments to include protest against local government autonomy, struggle for new minimum wage, completion and furnishing of NULGE secretariat in Awka, procurement of official vehicles, regular staff promotions, regular payment of salaries and leave allowances and pensions, amongst numerous others.

Although Nnubia highlighted some challenges confronting NULGE in Anambra to include the contributory pension scheme, salary disparities and a few others but emphasized that the relationship between NULGE and the state government has been very cordial.