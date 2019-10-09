<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Daura local government chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has commended Katsina State government for regular promotion of local government staff.

Malam Habibu Bala, the union scribe in the area made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Daura on Wednesday.

Bala said between 2015 and 2018, a total of 780 local government staff were meritoriously promoted to their next grade levels, stressing that all the promotions had been fully implemented without delay.

He noted that 225 staff were expected to be promoted in the 2019 promotion exercise, adding that their members had just returned from the promotion examination held in Katsina.

The union leader, however, cautioned the local government staff against attitudes that were inimical to the service.

Bala stressed that the union would not condone laxity, truancy, absenteeism and every other unwarranted behaviour by the staff as no erring personnel would be spared from sanction.

He added that the union would continue to promote the welfare of its members and pledged more hard work and transparent conduct in handling official responsibilities.