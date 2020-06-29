



The Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) on Monday, tasked members in Nasarawa state to observe all Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), during the council’s election scheduled for July 2.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Wilson Bako, ‘Zone-D’ National Vice President of NUJ and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

According to the statement, any member who breached the COVID-19 protocols during the election will be disenfranchised.

Bako said that all members must use face masks, adding that the union would provide hand sanitiser, soap and running water at the venue of the election.

He said that the union would also ensure strict compliance to the physical distancing directive in the conduct of the election.

The statement further explained that the election of new officials into the various positions of NUJ, Nasarawa State Council would be supervised by its National officers.





It said that the election would hold at the NUJ Press Centre Lafia along Makurdi Road, by 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.

Bako explained that only duly registered journalists would be allowed to participate in the election.

He advised members of the union come along with their professional identity card in order to participate in the election.

He, however, said that those who have paid for their union identity card and yet to obtain the card should present their bank teller as evidence in order to be eligible to participate.

He advised non journalists to steer clear of the venue as security agents would be on ground to deal with those with intentions to foment trouble during the exercise.

Bako, therefore, directed the leadership of all chapels to mobilise their members to the venue early in order to ensure orderly coordination in line with the COVID-19 protocols.