The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday said it would sue the Leadership Newspapers to court on its failure to pay salaries and other benefits to its staff.

The National President of the union, Abdulwaheed Odusile, disclosed this while addressing members of the union in Gusau during a visit to Zamfara.

Odusile said the failure of some media outlets to pay salaries and other benefits had subjected their staff to untold hardship.

“I wish to categorically stress that our union is ever ready to picket any media organization that fails to respect the rights and privileges of our members,” he said.

He said the union had taken AIT and This Day Newspapers to court and had compelled some other organizations to offset their staff salaries and other entitlements.

He said the union would continue to uphold the ethics of the profession and enhance welfare of its members.

The president, who gave a rundown of his achievements in the last three years, urged members to elect him for the second time to enable him consolidate on them.

The union is currently preparing for its sixth Triennial Delegates Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun on Thursday, Oct. 4.