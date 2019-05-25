<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has solicited the support of the State Command of Nigeria Police in its war against activities of fake journalists in the state.

Speaking when he led the State Executive Council of the Union on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, at the State headquarters in Umuahia, State Chairman, Comrade John Emejor, described the deployment of the CP to Abia State as good omen.

He assured the CP of assistance from members of the Union towards ensuring effective policing of the State while commended the Police for working harmoniously with journalists during and after the 2019 general elections.

Comrade Emejor, who used the visit to solicit for the assistance of the State Command in the Union’s war against activities of quacks, said “There are a lot of Charlatans in the practice. We want you to assist us in dealing with quacks.”

In his remarks, CP Okon described NUJ as big stakeholder in the security architecture in the State, the Police or any other security outfit. “We rely on you for good reportage about our success. Without you, one would not know what we are doing here.

“We believe that the Police cannot function well without the Press. A fake journalist is dangerous to the society, they can speculate. Anytime you notice any of such person, you call our attention,” he noted.