<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Adamawa Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared one-week mourning for Maxwell Nashon, a journalist who was murdered on Wednesday in the state.

Nashon was a reporter with Fombina FM, Yola, before he was been hacked to death in a bush on the outskirts of Vunokilan, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Locals said some female farmers found the victim tied, with his mouth sealed and cuts on his body.

The women then contacted operatives of the civil defence who rushed to the scene.

He reportedly died on the way before reaching the hospital, sources said.

One of his colleagues, Fidelis Jocktan, said the victim, who was preparing for his wedding, “was picked by his assailants at his residence in Bachure area.”





“They did not take anything from his house. They took him away and dropped him near the station tied up and unconscious.

“There are signs of beatings and cuts on his body. Some women going to the farm saw him and reported to civil defence operatives at the station who rushed him to hospital,” Mr Jocktan said.

Ishaku Donald, the state NUJ Chairman said in a statement on Friday that journalists in the state will observe a one-week mourning period over the “unpardonable injury meted on the union.”

“While the union condoles with the family of the deceased, management and staff of the FRCN Fombina FM Yola, it calls on the State Government and security agencies to step up measures to stem the current insecurity challenge,” Mr Donald said.

He said the council would continue to remember Nashon for his commitment and sacrifice to duty.