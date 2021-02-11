



The Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, on Thursday mourned the demise of Lagos state’s first civilian governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande who died at the age of 91 according to the Union was “an erudite journalist, publisher, administrator par excellence and a political giant”.

A press statement jointly signed by NUJ Lagos Chapter’s Chairman (Adeleye Ajayi) and Secretary (Tunde Olalere), noted some of his achievement thus; “he recorded massive infrastructure development during his tenure, especially in the areas of housing and education (building of schools)”.





The statement also reads; “It is on record that he made it possible for people to attend schools and had shelters.

“He made indelible marks in Nigeria’s political history dated back to his days in Action Group and UPN. Nigeria’s political history cannot be written without a mention of Jakande (Baba Kekere).

“Rest in Peace Sir.”