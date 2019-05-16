<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to declare a state of emergency on Okpanam Road in the Asaba capital territory.

He was also asked to revoke the contract and give it to a competent contractor.

The state NUJ, in a statement made available to journalists and endorsed by the Chairman, Michael Ikeogwu, said that the Okpanam road, particularly the Okpanam axis, had been under construction for over eight year without completion.

The statement described the state of Okpanam Road as an embarrassment to the Asaba capital territory and counter-productive to the promotion of the numerous road projects embarked on and completed by the administration of Okowa in Okpanam.

It said that Okpanam road was too strategic to the Asaba capital territory to be left at the pace work had been going on, adding that observation over the years indicated that whenever the contractor made two steps forward, the flood would drag the progress backward by three steps, blaming the ugly trend on the inconsistent progression of work by the firm handling the road.

According to the NUJ, work had stopped for some time now in the construction of the road and the rainy season would soon enter its peak period, stressing that the progress made in recent time before the stoppage of work might come under serious threat as experienced in the past.

The union, therefore, blamed the poor state of the road on incompetence of the contractor handling the job, thereby called on the state governor to give dedicated attention to finally complete the Okpanam Road by all possible means.

While thanking the governor for the massive award of road contracts across the length and breadth of the state, and the completion of some, the NUJ, congratulated him on his overwhelming victory at the March 9 gubernatorial polls and wished him greater success in the second tenure.