Mr Chris Isiguzo, the South East Zonal Vice President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has urged journalists to avoid electoral malpractices during the election of officers of Imo Council to be conducted on June 23.

Isiguzo made the appeal in Owerri on Sunday at the inauguration of the Biometric Data capturing of journalists.

He gave an assurance that the union would ensure hitch-free election of officers to run the state council.

The NUJ boss said that the union was conducting Biometric Data capturing for journalists so that they would be eligible to participate in the activities of the union.

Isiguzo added that the state had the highest number of practicing journalists, noting that the biometric registration would curb quackery in the profession and flush out fake practitioners.

He urged journalists to practice responsibly and desist from causing problems through sensational reports.

Isiguzo commended Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo for his support and handover of a new ultra-modern secretariat to the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 100 journalists were registered during the exercise.