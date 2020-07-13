



The Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has deregistered Progressive Chapel in the state with effect from Monday, July 13.

A statement issued in Lafia on Monday and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the council, Mr Salihu Alkali and Mr Sunday John, respectively, said this.

According to the council, the deregistration followed the decision of five of the 12 members of the Progressive Chapel who returned to the Correspondent Chapel after amicable resolution of all grievances that led to the formation of the Progressive Chapel.

“Since the Correspondent Chapel has agreed to accept all the members of the now defunct Progressive Chapel, the continuous existence of the Progressive Chapel is in violation of Article 5G (1 and 2) of the NUJ constitution,” the council said.





The council said it noted with satisfaction the mass movement of members of the defunct Progressive Chapel back to their main body, the Correspondent Chapel.

“Consequently, the leadership and members of the defunct progressive chapel are advised to join the correspondent chapel which is the only chapel for members of NUJ working outside the location of their establishments,” the council added.

Newsmen report that the progressive chapel was registered in 2019 by the state council of NUJ after some members of the correspondent chapel left to form the new chapel over some differences.