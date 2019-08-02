<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council congratulates three of its members who were just appointed Permanent Secretaries by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Abubakar Auwal Imam, the union described the appointment as well deserved in view of their records of experience spanning for decades.

The statement added that their appointment will further stimulate effective and efficient service delivery in the state.

The council, however, commended the State Governor for finding it’s members worthy for such exalted appointment.

“He showed the world that he is not only media-friendly but also appreciates our contribution to the society,” it said

Tribune Online recalls that the Governor approved the not less than thirteen as new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The members include the current spokesman of the Governor who doubled as the Director-General of the Sokoto Media Corporation, Abubakar Shekara.

Shekara was the Chairman of the council between 1994 to 1996.

Others are Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu and Sa’idu Muhammad Maccido.

Adamu was financial Secretary of the council while Maccido was the erstwhile chairman of the Information Chapel.

All the three had served as state Directors of Information Services at the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

The statement, therefore, urged the appointees to continue to be good ambassadors of the Union and be guided by the code of ethics of the journalism profession which are Trust, honesty, fairness among others.

The council further appealed for more of such appointment from the state Governor.