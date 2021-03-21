



The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the threat to life of it’s member and publisher of an online newspaper, Wikki Times Media, Haruna Mohammed Salisu and his family, through a letter purportedly written by Makkah Eye Clinic and dropped in his office by an unidentified person.

This development is coming after Makkah Eye Clinic sued the publisher for alleged defamatory reports carried by Wikki Times and hearing on the case is ongoing.

This was contained in a press statement, issued and signed by the union’s secretary, Isah Garba Gadau and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

According to NUJ, a threat letter was smuggled through the journalist’s door, stating that his movement and that of his family members were known, and Haruna would get to hear from them.

The letter was suspected to have emanated from the eye clinic that the Journalist exposed it’s alleged corruption practices in a two months investigation.





The statement said that NUJ while having confidence in the judicial system for being fair and just, however, condemned in strong terms the threat on Haruna Mohammed allegedly by Makkah Eye Clinic.

“Journalists, as contained in the nation’s constitution, should hold governments and individuals accountable to the people and therefore, the union see no reason why they should be deterred from carrying out this constitutional mandate”

“The Bauchi Council of the NUJ therefore wish to state that no amount of threat, hatred or intimidation will scare its members from discharging their constitutional rights, any time any day” The statement read

The union urged security operatives to commence full scale investigation into the matter and urged other governments and non governmental organisations to desist from dishing out all forms of threats and intimidations to it’s members for a informed and balanced reports.