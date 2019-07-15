<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe for placing the health sector on top of his agenda.

Malam Alhasan Yahya, Zone E Vice President of the Union, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Monday.

He said prioritising Health sector will go a long way in addressing the lingering problem of maternal mortality in the state.

He said the indices of maternal mortality are poor especially in the North East Sub region where Gombe is located.

According to him the recent data released for 2018 by National Demographic Health Survey (NDHIS) Gombe records 815 mortality per 10,000 live births which is very bad.

“I want to commend the present administration for their show of commitment in Health sector.

“This will go along way in addressing the lingering problem of maternal mortality in the state and the country at large.

He added that subscribing to Family Planing could reduce maternal and child mortality by 30 per cent to 40 per cent, calling on people to subscribe.

“It is unfortunate women and children are dying from conditions that are preventable.

“Pregnancy is a thing of joy; therefore all hands must be on deck to address the problem,” he said.

He also said the Union appreciated Gov Yahaya’s administration for its plan to introduce State Health Insurance Scheme and Health Management Board for the first time in the history of Gombe.

NAN recalls that Gov. Yahaya in his inaugural speech promised to address health challenges in the state with emphasis on reproductive health.