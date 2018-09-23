The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Waheed Odusile, says the Union is in dire need of a review of its Constitution to accommodate the New Media.

Odusile disclosed this Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, while addressing delegates and members of the Plateau State Council on his ambition to run for a second term as President of the union.

He promised that If reelected, his first assignment would be to call for a national delegates conference to review the union’s constitution.

He said he is passionately focused to reposition the union, which, according to him, will include the establishment of a television house that will give the union a voice to shout when the need arises.

He listed some of his silent achievements in the past three years to include training and retraining of members across the six zones in addition to moving the International Institute of Journalism to its permanent site and installation of a 500kva generator to power the area.

He said under his administration, he has picketed some media houses that were not paying their workers and forced them to pay, as well as fought to a standstill some security personnel harassing journalists and members wrongfully detained, released.

He promised not to compromise any standard and work assiduously to consolidate and deliver his blue print of making the union better and a respected body.

In another development, the News Link Chapel of the NUJ, Plateau State chapter has elected new officials to run the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

Mike Agada emerged as the Chairman, having been nominated by a member of the chapel, Gonina Solomon, and was seconded by Sunday Taiwo, the NUJ Auditor.

Also elected to serve in the executive are Solomon as Secretary and Linda Uban as Assistant Secretary.

The position of Treasurer went to Juliana Olajide.