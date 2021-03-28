



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo State chapter has called on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to reinstate the free shuttle buses conveying students of public schools in the state to and fro schools.

This was contained in the communiqué issued by the union after its monthly congress in March at the state Secretariat in Akure, the state capital, over the weekend.

According to the communique, “Members at the Congress expressed concern over continuous non-working of the Ondo State School Free Shuttle Buses since the commencement of the current academic session, appealing to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to passionately revive the scheme to further reduce burdens of parents and alleviate suffering of public school students as rainy season sets in.”

Since the EndSARS crisis when some of the buses allocated to Odigbo Local Government were razed at Ore by hoodlums, the state government has stopped implementing the scheme across all the local government areas of the state.

There have been rumours that some of the buses that conveyed people to the burial ceremony of the mother of a prominent personality outside the state have not been returned to the state ever since.





A competent source at the state Ministry of Transportation noted that “If the governor gives the order to restore the operation, pupils in Akure South Local Government, the state capital, may have to wait till the buses are returned from where they are parked outside the state.”

The immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, introduced the School Free Shuttle Buses to ameliorate the economic pressure on parents by conveying pupils in public schools across the state to and fro the schools.

He then warned all public office holders not to use the buses for any other purpose to ensure the success of the programme.

But before the EndSARS crisis, the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration had been inconsistent in operating the shuttle buses.

Meanwhile, the penpushers applauded the state Government for paying 2021 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) fees of Senior Secondary School Students, tasking the state government to give school principals an ultimatum on when they should refund fees earlier paid by parents in order to reduce burdens of underprivileged parents.

NUJ also “commends efforts of Ondo State Amotekun Corps and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in ensuring herdsmen/farmers clashes and high rate of kidnappings on highways in the state have been subdued to a reasonable level through instrumentalities of government, enjoining the Governor not to be intimidated in his uncommon bold steps in securing his people.”