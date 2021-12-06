NUEE pickets AEDC over salary deductions, poor working conditions

The members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in some north-central states have embarked on indefinite strikes over alleged poor working conditions including remunerations, lack of promotions and discriminatory salary structure for the workers.

The union insisted that monthly deductions from salaries in the name of retirement benefits without remitting same to the various individual pension companies, ‘Bulk Rent’ defaulting and as well, Cooperative Society deductions not properly accounted for by the AEDC must stop.

Daily Independent gathered that customers who had gone to recharge or for different complaints in Minna were driven away by the protesting staff who were out early Monday morning to lock up the entire company premises in parts of the metropolis and across the states.

The workers, some carrying placards with different inscriptions, besieged the regional office with the gates under locks and keys vowed that the region will remain in darkness as the strike is indefinite until the AEDC listens to their demands which includes; providing them with tools/components to reduce risks of professional hazards and customers harassments.

At the AEDC Regional headquarter located beside U K Bello arts theatre, Minna, the Vice Chairman of NUEE/spokesperson of the union for the region, Comrade Mua’zu Ibrahim lamented the harsh working condition they are being subjected to by the AEDC.

NUEE had embarked on a one-day warning strike about two weeks ago to draw the attention of the management to some of the challenges but nothing was done, this according to Mu’azu prompted the indefinite strike in three states; Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja until the issues are addressed.

According to him, “The strike would be indefinite and until all the remittances and deductions from salaries for the past 20 months are paid and/or remitted to our various pension service providers, members will not resume work”.

Comrade Mu’azu further alleged that “For over eight years, no staff has been promoted and none have benefited from anything like annual salary increment. What we see is a kind of clandestine discriminate treatment or some sort of inequality in the payment of salaries”.

He said, “Monies are being deducted from our salaries but not remitted to the pension company, bulk rent that was deducted not paid to us, also the cooperative which is being done by staff have not been paid for over seven months now yet they are still deducting from our salaries and the productivity bonus for senior staff have not been paid since last year”.

“We have been working without adequate working tools or materials notwithstanding the risks involved. We are tired of explaining to customers why they need to provide this or that in order to have light in their homes when in real sense it is our responsibility to provide such things for them”.

Also speaking the NUEE National Women Committee leader in the zone, Comrade Zainab Gaku said members of the union can no longer continue considering the inherent risk hence the need for the indefinite strike until the AEDC management do the needful.

NUEE members, according to Zaymab are “Asking for better condition or service, proper accounting of deductions from their salaries and other benefits which should have been remitted accordingly but has not been done”.

Series of dialogue with the management on the number of issues raised by the NUEE failed to yield desired results and this according to Comrade Zaynab prompted the picketing of the AEDC as the only option to fight for their rights to a better condition of service.

Zaynab said that all possible peaceful resolutions of matter failed and, “That is why we surprised them today. We took them unawares. They were not aware that we are embarking on this protest in demand for the more favourable condition of service, we have been pushed to the wall and we are not going back on this indefinite until our demands are met”.

Efforts to speak with the AEDC Regional Manager, Engineer Maku Usman Maku failed to yield desired results as he was said to have diverted his movements, sensing the danger challenging the aggrieved NUEE members could pose to him.