The National Universities Commission (NUC) has upgraded the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Makurdi, to Benue State University’s College of Health Sciences.

Mrs Pauline Atser, the Principal of the school, made the disclosure on Wednesday in an interview, in Makurdi.

Atser expressed the school’s readiness to commence the Bachelor Degree programme in Nursing Sciences as approved by the NUC, having met all requirements for the accreditation.

‘‘It is long overdue; we also appreciate the state government for massive infrastructure development and providing equipment in the school.

‘‘As it stands now and approved by NUC, the school has become the Department of Nursing Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi.

“It shall be awarding degrees through a 5-year study programme,’’ she said.

Atser said that the NUC, during its recent visit to inspect and accredit the school, had enough evidence to enable it to run as an independent faculty.

The principal further stated that notable among the NUC recommendations was the absorption of staff with relevant qualifications into the university system and employment of the new ones.

She praised Governor Samuel Ortom for the provision of facilities which qualified the school to be upgraded by NUC.