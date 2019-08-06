<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Universities Commission (NUC) in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps said it has put measures in place to block fake foreign trained graduates coming into the country from partaking in the compulsory one year national service.

The NUC said it would continue to ensure the credibility of certificates being issued by Nigerian universities and block the increasing number of fake foreign trained graduates coming into the country.

Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, stated these when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, visited him at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

Rasheed, in a statement by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, on Tuesday in Abuja, lamented the challenges in vetting the certificates obtained from universities established by Nigerians outside the country.

He said many universities produce quality graduates while some produce graduates that cannot defend their certificates.

Rasheed said the commission has not approved the degrees of some online universities operating in the country.

He added that the commission has approached the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) and the independent corrupt practices and other related offenses commission (ICPC) to shut down some illegal universities operating in Nigeria.

“NUC and NYSC must work together to help the country in producing quality graduates and NUC will continue to certify the credibility of certificates obtained from Nigerian universities,” the NUC chief said.