Worried by the rate at which Nigerian universities breach the National Universities Commission (NUC) Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS), especially in the running of postgraduate programmes, the commission has expressed determination to urgently address this.

The commission, which frowned at some universities running unapproved post graduate programmes, leading to the award of Masters and PhD degrees, has therefore released a list of approved universities for the award of postgraduate degrees in the country. Against this backdrop, the commission in a bulletin issued by the office of the executive secretary on May 14, listed the federal, state and private universities allowed to run and issue postgraduate certificates to students in Nigeria.

On the NUC list, of the 162 universities in the country (41 federal, 47 state-owned and 74 privately owned), 26 federal universities were approved by the commission for postgraduate programmes; and 25 state universities, while only 18 universities out of 74 private universities were approved for post graduate studies.

The bulletin further said: “The commission has also observed some parastatals and institutes awarding these same postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliation with Nigerian and foreign universities.”

NUC, which lamented that such practices were not only unethical, but also antithetical to time tested quality assurance best practices, warned: “The commission, hereby notifies the general public that only the universities on the list have approval to offer postgraduate programmes at the Masters’ and PhD levels in Nigeria as of July 30, 2012.”

According to the commission, “employers of labour, educational institutions and other stakeholders are to note that only certificates issued by these universities for their approved programmes are valid for employment, further studies and other purposes.”