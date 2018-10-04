



The Chairman of the Information And Communication Technology (ICT) Development Committee of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Engineer Johnson Asinugo, says the commission is set to establish a framework where all graduates would pass through an ICT training phase.

Asinugo disclosed this Thursday in Abuja during an interactive session between The Directors of ICT of all Nigerian universities with committee of the NUC board from ICT development.

According to him, there is no reason why we should graduate a Nigerian student who is computer illiterate. “Part of what we are trying to do now is to establish a framework where all Nigerian university graduates or students would pass through an ICT training phase.”

He added that if university system computerise it’s environment sufficiently, most of the problems such as the issue of getting transcript will go away.

Further speaking, the Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology at the commission, Dr Babatunde Suleiman Raymond-Yusuf said in today’s world, ICT is driving and shaping everything hence need for universities to know what’s required and are able to put in place structures as well as capacity to drive the education using appropriate ICT tools.

“By the time we finish this process, it should be a thing of the past for any Nigerian university to be unable to use ICT to resolve these issues,” he concluded.