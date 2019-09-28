<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), has called on the government institutions to give priority attention to entrepreneurship development programmes and implementation of comprehensive poverty reduction strategy to stem the tide of youths’ migration to other countries.

Delivering a public lecture during the celebration of the 2019 Civil Service Week in Abuja yesterday, Rasheed said the migration of Nigerian youths in droves to other countries across the world in search of greener pastures has become a huge embarrassment to the government and well-meaning Nigerians.

He identified deprivation, poverty, hunger, joblessness, violence and poor leadership as factors responsible for fuelling migration among the Nigerian youths.

In his paper titled, ‘Youth Empowerment and Migration: The Imperative of Good Governance, Innovation and Effective Poverty Reduction Strategy,’ the guest speaker decried the increasing number of young and energetic Nigerians who move out of the country daily.

According to him, “The surge of emigration is predominantly among the desperate youths, whose homes are being ravaged by poverty, joblessness, under-development and violence. The logic of the situation is understandable: deprivation, poverty, and hunger breed desperation and desperation in turn fuels the urge to migrate. From the figures, Nigerians understandably make up the highest proportion of Africans seeking to migrate to foreign lands. The most disturbing aspect of the migration saga is the fate that awaits some of these youths when they succeed in emigrating to foreign lands. Almost always, their dreams of finding projected ‘greener pastures,’ abroad, turn out to be a mirage.”

The NUC Executive Secretary further lamented that concerted efforts made by successive governments to create an enabling environment for the Nigerian youths have failed to yield fruits, adding that bad governance has been the bane of the current plight of Nigerian youths.