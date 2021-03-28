



The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved four part-time courses for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State.

This was contained in a circular signed by Dr N.B Saliu, NUC Director of Academic Planning, and addressed to the University’s Vice -Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie.

” I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the following part-time undergraduate degree programmes.

“The programmes are to be run in the main campus of the university only, effective from the 2020/2021 academic session.





“B.Sc Economics, B.Sc Political Science, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies,” the circular read.

Newsmen report that Caleb University recently got approval from NUC for the take-off of its law degree programme at its city campus, Magodo, Lagos.

The university said it had invested heavily on all fronts, building and developing landmark infrastructure at its campuses.

This included the modern and world-class moot court, fully equipped physical and e-libraries, one of the best and biggest mass communication building.

It said it was also engaging globally rated professors and lecturers for all its programmes.