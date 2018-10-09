



The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the first Doctorate Degree (Ph.D) programme and eight other degree programmes for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Elvis Otobo, said that NUC had given approval for the university to run a doctorate degree in Architecture, making it the first Ph.D programme approved for the institution.

Otobo said that the NUC also approved that the university run a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, Christian Religious Studies, Bachelor in Education Guidance and Counselling, Bachelor of Science Information Systems.

He listed also the Bachelor of Science, Cyber Security, Post-graduate degree in Political Science, Masters of Science, Political Science, Post-graduate degree in International Relations and Masters of Science in International Relations.

“The approval is contained in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayandiji Aina and signed by Dr G. B. Kumo, Director of Academic Planning for the Executive Secretary, NUC.

“The letter states inter alia: “I am directed to inform you that Management Committee during its meeting of 31st August, 2018, considered and approved the establishment of the following postgraduate programmes.

“Also, the full time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session,” Otobo said in a statement.

The spokesman said the university had commenced admission to all the newly approved programmes for its 2018/2019 academic session.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aina has thanked the staff of the university for their commitment and dedication to duty toward achieving the feat.

“On behalf of management and Senate, we sincerely appreciate all our team members in the various colleges for the new programmes and the mileage we have added as a university.

“This is more so as we begin to add postgraduate programmes that will grant opportunities for those yet to have their Ph.Ds to have it within institutional framework for excellence,’’ he said.