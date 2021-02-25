



The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted approval for the start of seven new courses at the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State.

In a statement by the Communications Officer, Nicolas Obayi, the approval was contained in a letter sent by the Executive Secretary of the Commission to the Vice-Chancellor of Augustine University.

The seven new courses are: B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Cybersecurity, B.Sc. Fisheries & Aquaculture, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Mass Communication, B.Sc. Political Science and B.Sc. Software Engineering.





“This approval was granted following a verification exercise carried out by the commission to ascertain the readiness of AUI in commencing these programmes. The approval confirms the readiness of the Augustine University to deliver world class higher education services to youths within and outside Nigeria with the State-of-the-Art facilities readily available to aid qualitative learning,” Obayi said.

The courses are in addition to the ones being run by the university, set up by the Catholic Church, Lagos Diocese.