



The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of a Postgraduate School and the commencement of 34 postgraduate programmes in Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

This is contained in an approval letter dated February 10, 2021, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa and signed by the Director, Academic Planning of NUC, Dr N.B. Saliu for

Executive Secretary.

A statement issued by the university on Thursday said, “The Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the postgraduate programmes.

“The programmes are to be run in the Main Campus of the University, effective from 2020/2021 academic session,” the letter stated.

“The approved postgraduate programmes are Education, PGDE; Economics, M.Sc; Economics, PhD; Financial Economics, PGD; Masters in Financial Economics; Arabic Studies, M.Sc, Arabic Studies, PhD; Chemistry, PGD, Chemistry, M.Sc; Chemistry, PhD; Development Studies, PGD; English, M.A; English, PhD; Entrepreneurship, M.Sc; Geography, PhD; Geographical Information System, PGD & M.Sc; International Studies, M.A and International Studies, PhD.

“Others are Islamic Studies, PGD; Islamic Studies, M.A; Islamic Studies, PhD; Management, PGD; Management, M.Sc; Management, PhD; Masters of Business Administration, MBA; Rural Development and Natural Resources Management, M.Sc; Computer Science, PGD; Computer Science, M.Sc; Computer Science, PhD; Mathematics, PGD; Mathematics, M.Sc; Mathematics, PhD; History, M.A and History, PhD.





“The approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programmes.

“All programmes shall bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures and any change will require re-approval of the commission,” it added.

“The University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes,” the letter indicated.

In another development, the Governing Council of the university has approved the promotion of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Associate Prof. Amina Salihi Bayero, to the rank of Professor with effect from January 1, 2020.

The Governing Council of the university approved the promotion during its 30th meeting held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, FNMS, FPIN.

The Governing Council considered the recommendation of the Appointment and Promotion Committee, on receipt of favourable external assessment reports, and approved the promotion.

Other promotions made by the Governing Council during the meeting included those of Dr Hadiza Hafiz and Dr Jabar Saheed Olanrewaju of the Department of Arts and Social Science Education, who were promoted to the ranks of Associate Professors with effect from January 1, 2021.

Similarly, many academic and non-teaching staff were promoted to various academic and non-academic ranks, the statement signed by Abdullahi Abba Hassan, the Head, Information, Publications, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the university said.