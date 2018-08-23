The National Universities Commission has granted full accreditation to not fewer than 24 academic programmes of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The NUC, according to the school owned by the Oyo and Osun states Governments, also gave interim nod to five others in the aftermath of the accreditation exercise organized for the institution in May/June 2018.

The Commission in a letter dated August 14, 2018, titled: “Results of the May/June, 2018 accreditation of academic programmes in Nigerian Universities,” and signed by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, alerted that full accreditation status would be valid for a period of five years, while those granted interim accreditation would be valid for two years, after which the programmes are revisited.

Some of the courses granted full accreditation include Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Physiology, Medical Laboratory Science, Anatomy, Accounting, Marketing, Transport Management, Agriculture and Food Science. Others are, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Food Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Others are Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Pure and Applied Biology, and Pure and Applied Chemistry.

The NUC also allowed full accreditation Science Laboratory Technology and Earth Sciences (Geology).

The five programmes granted interim accreditations are: Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Fine and Applied Arts, Pure and Applied Physics and Statistics.