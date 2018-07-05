The Kaduna State University (KASU), has secured full accreditation for 27 undergraduate and four postgraduate programmes from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

KASU Pubic Relations’ Officer, Adamu Bargo, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

Mr Bargo said one other undergraduate programme – B.sc Quantity Surveying was granted interim accreditation, while the accreditation result for another progarmme – B. Pharmacy was still being awaited.

He named some of the accredited undergraduate programmes to include MBBS, B.sc Mathematics, B.sc Microbiology, B.sc Biochemistry, B.sc Biology, B.sc Geography, B.sc Economics and B.sc Political Science.

“Others include B.sc Sociology, B.sc Physics, B.sc Chemistry, B.sc Industrial Chemistry, B.sc Estate Management, B.sc Environmental Management and B.sc Architecture among others,’’ he said.

Mr Bargo said the four accredited postgraduate programmes are M.sc Accounting, M.sc Business Administration, MBA, and Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations.

He attributed the successes recorded to the leadership qualities of the Vice Chancellor Muhamad Tanko and his predecessor Barnabas Qurix, both professors.