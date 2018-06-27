The founder of The Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTTF), Mr Mykel Parish, has described the inclusion of Nigerians in the Oscars voting academy as a boost for Nollywood.

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and longtime filmmaker Femi Odugbemi made the list alongside Nigerian-British actress Wunmi Mosaku and producer Ngozi Onwurah.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Parish congratulated the members and described the feat as a laudable moment that will bring about inclusion for Nollywood projects.

He said, “The NTFF is very excited about the inclusion as this becomes a major gateway to project the bigger picture for Nollywood.

“A couple of our colleagues across Africa have also been selected. These changes Parish said.

According to him, these achievements will come in handy to assist industry stakeholders, including the NTFF, in promoting the glories of Nollywood and African films on global stages.

He said, “I think it’s time Africa takes its place and Black Panther was a game changer for African stories; that’s why we are here now.”

NTFF, which is Nigeria’s premier travel film festival, had awarded Omotola ‘Best Actress’ in 2017 for her role in ‘Alter Ego’ during the Toronto leg of the festival.

The festival recently concluded its German tour and is gearing up to tour other countries where Nollywood and African movies would be showcased.