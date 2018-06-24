The Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Ogun Chapter, on Saturday offered its top four best graduating students for the 2018 set, full scholarship of the Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr Ercan Yilmaz, the College’s Principal, announced the scholarship offer at the 13th Graduation and Valedictory of the College in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NTIC was formerly Nigerian Turkish International College, while the Nile University of Nigeria is its sister higher institution.

Yilmaz said the four students would get 100 per cent free tuition at the University in any course of their choice.

The four best graduating student are Ifolaja Busayo, Habiba Taiwo, Sanusi Ganiyatu and Omaore God’s-Favour.

NAN reports that 62 students graduated in the 2018 set tagged, “Releasing the Eagles”, while 41 prizes were presented to various awards winners.

The Principal said that the graduating students had been fully equipped to forge ahead in their academic careers.

He said that the students, who started their journey in September 2012 and had contributed to the way some of the programmes of their class had been shaped.

“To some of us who taught them, these children’s first day in school seems like yesterday, essentially because of their eventful passage, remarkable achievement and dedication to their academics.

“I believe they learned much from the school and the much they learnt will, by God’s grace, see them settling to the rigours and demands of tertiary education in any part of the world,’’ he said.

Yilmaz lauded the Parent Teachers Forum (PTF) for always supporting the school’s programmes for their children and wards.

He also commended the parents for constructively criticising some policies when they believe there were better options.

The principal promised that the college, in compliance with its policies, would continue to monitor its students all through their university education and integrate them with its alumni department.

Mr Aminu Opeyemi, the Chairman of PTF, admonished the graduating students to add value to humanity and be determine to be successful.

Opeyemi said that graduation was not about what they have done at the college but how they could make use of the opportunities in the higher institution to shapen their future.

“What you are able to get in the university is what will shapen you. Try as much as possible to make use of it and don’t take the responsibility of your graduation with levity,’’ he said.

The chairman warned the students to be careful of the trending internet parenting, where the good, the bad and the ugly were being taught.

Busayo, on behalf of the four best graduating students, lauded the college for offering them scholarship and promised that they would keep flying high and be good ambassador of the college.