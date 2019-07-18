<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Kaduna has trained 149 head teachers and school administrators on academic leadership to enhance learning.

The director, Field Operations and Student Services, ‎Yakubu Akaaba Momoh, who disclosed this to newsmen in Kaduna, said the objective of the programme was to put the participants in proper shape and train them on how to coordinate activities in their schools.

Momoh said, “It is intended to train them on how to manage and keep school records and how to involve the community in managing the school system. All for the purpose of enhancing effective school learning.”

He explained further that because of the diverse backgrounds of the pupils, the training became necessary so as to train the head teachers and school administrators the strategy of managing and harmonising the pupils to achieve the desired objective.