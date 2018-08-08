The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), has begun a one year Advanced Diploma in Environmental Education (ADEE), to promote environmental awareness, foster positive attitudes and observe its ethics.

This, according to NTI, was based on the recognition of the need for Nigerians to understand the workings of ecosystem and relate with it properly for sustainability.

Its Director General, Prof. Dahuwa Azare, said in a statement that the programme will focus on deforestation, desertification, erosion, oil spillage, air and soil pollution, waste management including sewage treatment, environment degradation and climate change or global warming.

He also disclosed that it would promote environmental awareness, foster positive attitude towards it and observe its ethics.

He challenged in-service teacher to take advantage of the programme to acquire experience and sensitivity to the environment and its allied problems, and also develop values and feelings of concern, as well as motivation for active participation in environmental improvement and protection.

He was optimistic that being a non-residential online programme with one week intensive contact session in each semester, the programme will afford the students opportunity to know and understand the resolution of environmental problems.

The programme was developed by NTI in conjunction with Centre for Environmental Education, Ahmedabad, India and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), with the support of the Federal Ministries of Education and Environment.