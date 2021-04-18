



Workers at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation have expressed “deep sorrow’’ over the death of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, a member of the company’s board, who died on April 16.

The acting Director-General of the NTDC, Mr Ovie Esewhaye, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that workers in the NTDC were deeply saddened by Rabo’s death.

He described Rabo as a humble and dedicated worker, who contributed immensely to the progress of the NTDC.

“It is worthy of note that he was an integral member of the NTDC family.

“Rabo was a seasoned tourism practitioner and promoter, who contributed selflessly to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria.’’

Esewhaye said that Rabo was a strong advocate of private sector participation in tourism businesses in synergy with the public sector.





“His numerous and invaluable contributions to the tourism industry in Nigeria will be well remembered.

“He was gentle, humble and dedicated to service. While expressing our deepest sympathy, we pray that God will give his family and tourism stakeholders the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.’’

The acting director-general recalled that Rabo was the Managing Director of All States Travels and a member of the governing board of the NTDC.

He said that Rabo was also the incumbent National President of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria and former Vice-President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies from 2012 to 2016.