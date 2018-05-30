Residents of Nsukka town and its environs, on Wednesday, ignored the sit-at-home directive of the Indegenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB).

Nsukka residents were seen as early as 6:00a.m. going about their normal lawful businesses as government offices, banks schools, market and shops opened for business.

Also commercial bus drivers, tricycles and motorcycles were busy picking and dropping passengers at their destinations and bus-stops.

A trader, Mr. Jude Amadi, said IPOB members do not feed his family and as such the group has no right to give him order when to open or close his shop

Amadi said, “I thought government has proscribed IPOB. I do not know the right the group has to order people to sit at home, ” he said.

A commercial bus driver who identified himself as Mr. Peter Ozioko said if there was anything like IPOB sit at home order he was not aware as nothing concerns him and IPOB.

“It’s what I get daily from driving this bus that I used to feed my family and take care of other responsibilities as a man.

“Even if I heard about the sit at home order, I will be very foolish to obey it because the so called IPOB will not give me money to buy food for my family today.

“What we need in Nigeria is peace and progress not what will scatter the country, ” he said.

A civil servant, Mrs. Regina Urama, said tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country but cause more problems.

“We must learn how to live in peace with one another in this country irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“What we need in this country now is restructuring so as to achieve stronger economy and not tribal agitations to divide the country.

When contacted, Nsukka Police Area Commander, Mr. Sterve Yabanet, commended the residents of the area for obeying police directive to ignore the IPOB sit at home order and go about their normal businesses .

Yabanet said police had put adequate security measures in place to protect lives and property as well as deal with anybody or group who would molest any residents for opening office, market shop or business centre.

“Police patrol teams are moving round the town and environs but one is stationed in Nsukka main market and other one along Enugu road.

“I am happy people are going about their normal business and there has been no report of any resident being molested or attacked anywhere in the area ,” he said.