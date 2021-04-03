



The chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Barr. Ibeziako Ugwueze, Saturday debunked social media reports alleging that there was gun duel between personnel of Nigeria Army and a team of Eastern Security Network, ESN, in his local government on Thursday.

In a statement the council boss issued on Friday, he described the development as fake news capable of breaching security of lives and properties in the council area and the state at large.

While warning the detractors to desist from peddling falsehood, he enjoined the good people of the council area to go about their normal businesses, assuring them that their security is guaranteed.

Part of the statement reads “The attention of Nsukka Local Government Council has been drawn to a false alarm capable of incalculable damage to the peace and security of lives and property in Nsukka Local Government and of course Enugu State, being circulated on the social media platforms, precisely Facebook by one David Ani, an Indigene of Nkerefi, Nkanu East Local Government Area, who is known to be hiding under the pseudo name of Odogwu na Nkanu to circulate untruths and create panic.





”According to the detractor in a post titled ‘Happening now,’ he alleged that “there was gun battle between the team of ESN and military personnel and the military personnel removing their uniform”.

“Not done with his large appetite for purveying falsehoods, he went on in another post to claim that “28 soldiers , 19 Fulani herdsmen down in Nsukka, Enugu State last night”.

“We have the responsibility of informing the general public that there was and there is no presence of ESN anywhere in Nsukka Local Government Area and there is no incident involving Nigeria Army, or Fulani herdsmen in any part of the council area.

“The general public is hereby advised to go about their normal businesses without fear as Nsukka Local Government is peaceful and calm.

”David Ani and his co-travelers are hereby advised to be more factual and reticent in their public posts and comments as they are capable of causing panic and serious security problems, not only in Nsukka, but in Enugu as well.”