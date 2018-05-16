Echera community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State has dragged the Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah, and St. Joseph Church Agu Echera Nsukka, to court over trespass on community land.

The community is also claiming two million naira as general damages against the church.

In suit No N/113/2017, the plaintiffs, Chief John Alumona, Barr. Julius Ozioko and Barr. Ejimofor Onah, suing for themselves and on behalf of the people of Echera, Nsukka seek an order of the court directing and compelling the defendant to remove the foundation and block work it is constructing on parts of Echera land and restore the land to its state prior to the defendant digging and erecting structures.

In the suit a copy made available to newsmen, the plaintiff is also seeking a declaration of the court that, apart from the land, the subject matter of survey plan No TLS/EN/L400/94 dated 26/02/1994, the defendant does not own any piece of land on the northern boundary of St. Joseph Church, Agu Echera formerly Army barracks, Nsukka, including the land in dispute.

In a writ of summons through the plaintiff counsel O. J Uchenna (Esq) they equally seek an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants successors in office claiming or acting in the name or on behalf of the defendant from entering, altering the nature, character and user of the land in dispute and in any way interfering with the interest of the plaintiffs.

It was gathered that the defendant has never shown any appearance in court regarding the matter since December 22, 2017 when the writ of summons was served to the registered trustees of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.