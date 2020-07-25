



No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation.

The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of School Sports in the New Normal“.

Mrs Olu Young, the Head of Schools Sports in the ministry who participated in the programme, said that the training couldn’t have been organised at a better time.

“It was very impactful and educative, the workshop opened our eyes to all we need to know, reminded us of what most of us have forgotten.

“It was refreshing, we have all been at home for over three months, as we have renewed our tanks of knowledge, by the time the Coronavirus blows away.

“I want to commend the executive for thinking it right to organise this seminar, and we will be impacting our newly impacted knowledge in our students. I just want to implore the Olabisi Joseph-led administration not to relent,’’ she said.

Newsmen report that NSSF trained 74 School Sports Coordinator, 222 Primary School Teachers and 222 Secondary School Teachers making a total of 518.

Sanni Sagir, the State Coordinator for Zamfara told newsmen that the capacity building during the Covid-19 pandemic was necessary in other to ensure that administrators and teachers stay informed.

“Ideally in situation like this, I believe in any capacity training, the goal is to ensure that you get informed and educated, it must have added value to one’s knowledge, all sectors of life has been affected by the pandemic.

“By refreshing our memory and mind by telling us what and what not to do when eventually we start organising competitions, it has added value to our lives.

“I applaud our President, for coming up with this initiative, it is commendable that she and her board understand that refresher courses are important for our productivity,’’ he said.





Sharing similar opinion was the State Coordinator for Ogun, Olarotimi Oyekunle, said more of such training was necessary to educate the trainers.

“Our President has done well for coming up with such an idea and I believe this should be sustained, all 36 states of the federation was involved; this is massive.

“By the time schools resume, we will be impacting the lives of these children not only in sports but in all areas that involves their growth in all ramification,’’ he said.

One of the facilitators of the capacity building, Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo, from the University of Ibadan of the Department of Kinetics and Health Education described the seminar as a good innovation.

“It’s not all the time that we have leaders that are interested in training, what we have are leaders that drains and don’t replenish, for the NSSF to think it right to do this, it is laudable.

“The participants been mostly teachers were active, a lot of issues were raised, and I must say that I am impressed, knowledge is a two way thing,’’ he said.

Olabisi Joseph, the first female president of the NSSF told newsmen that going forward the training seminar would hold quarterly in order to ensure that participants get regular and periodic refresher course.

“We will have another one by November, we understand the importance of training, and we intend to keep it up, this won’t be a one-off.

“We had 100 participants, some couldn’t even join, what most states did was to converge at an agreed location, so we have like 10 or more participating on a particular link that joined the zoom virtual training.

“The feedback has been massive, and honestly kudos to my excos for making this easy, the moderator Dr Oba Funso, our facilitators Dr R.A Moronfolu, Dr Joy Akameze and Prof. Morakinyo and the participants for making it interactive,’’ she said.