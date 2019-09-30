<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) disclosed recently that it has paid over N2.6 billion to 31,552 Nigerians as benefits from the trust fund as at the end of July, 2019.

According to the agency, the payments were made in line with its mission statement of providing social security, protection and safety for all Nigerians against deprivation and income insecurity in accordance with national and international laws, conventions and world best practices.

Nkiru Oguinake, the Deputy General Manager, Claims and Compensation, made this disclosure at a one-day ‘ S t a ke h o l d e r s / E m ployees’ Compensation Scheme [ECS] awareness forum for the public in Enugu.

Ogunaike said N2.561 billion was spent under death category for 10,712 Nigerians being next of kin of the deceased persons, who were duly registered under NSITF and were satisfied to have met their untimely death while in active service for their employers.

She said that the sum of N987, 721 million was expended by NSITF on 5,568 Nigerians with cases of mental disorderliness inherent from the places of their engagement while a total number of 13,170 others, who got disabled in the course of discharge of their duties, were partakers of N302.138 million shared by the organisation.

She expressed the commitment of the NSITF in paying compensations to workers who were duly registered with the organisation, whenever the situation demands.

Ogunaike blamed the delay of payment of compensation to several stakeholders on late/ under reporting of accident cases, occupational diseases, injuries, death, amongst others.

Robert Orhiama, the NSITF team leader to the one-day stakeholders’ forum in Enugu, assured that the management would roll out a programme to create proper awareness of the benefits of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund to Nigerians resident in the South East zone, to enhance their engagement.

The assurance arose from the demand by some of the South East stakeholders who attended the forum for NSITF management to engage more people of the zone through adequate sensitization tour of the zone.