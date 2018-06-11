Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has created a special fund to cater for prompt settlement of claims and compensation of injured workers.

Executive Director, Operations of NSITF, Kemi Nelson, disclosed this on the sideline of the recent International Labour Conference (ILC) organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Palais du Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland.

She explained that the decision became necessary to meet the 14 days payment timeline set by Adebayo Somefun, the Managing Director of NSITF.

She said: “The present management thinks that it is injurious and criminal to delay the payment of compensation of victims. That is why we have dedicated a certain percentage of money that comes into the Fund to claim and compensation payment. This has ensured that time would even come when claims and compensation would be in dire need of funding.”

The executive director also lauded the speech of Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, which centred on creating conducive atmosphere for women in the workplace.

“Most part of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige’s submission was about women who form the largest portion of our population. We now have a golden opportunity to take the minister up line for line of all that he said here,” she stated.

Nelson insisted that reducing accidents in the workplace and rehabilitating workers that sustain various degrees of injuries in the workplace have impacted positively on the stability of families and give hope to women that lost their breadwinners to work.

She said: “The NSITF should not be within the context of preventing injuries in the workplace and rehabilitating workers that sustain injuries in the course of work, but within the larger context of ensuring that the family does not suffer as a result of breadwinner’s inability to work or die in the course of work. We have women who lose their husbands to workplace accident that are getting a sort of lifeline from the NSITF.”

“Such women and their children do not need to rely on the goodwill of the family for survival. So, for us at the NSITF, seeing that women are no longer stranded after the demise of their husbands is so important to us and that is why we are striving to reduce payment of compensation to only 14 working days after the necessary papers have been filed in our offices.”

According to Nelson, the current management of the NSITF places top priority on creating and maintaining a stable and friendly environment at work.

“Since we came on board, we have tried to create an environment where friends interact to deliver credible service to the people. We have not had any labour issue since we came on board because we have made workers’ welfare the cornerstone of all we have been doing.”