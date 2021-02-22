



The Federal Government has trained 57 Independent Monitors to observe programme beneficiaries for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in Taraba State.

Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, said in a statement that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this while declaring open the training programme organised by Ministry for Independent Monitors in the state.

The Minister who was represented by the Chief Administrative Officer in the Ministry, Wiyeh Silas, said the Monitors were not government workers but youths engaged in their communities to monitor the beneficiaries of the social investment programmes.

She charged them to be patriotic, honest and sincere in the discharge of their duties and warned against fraudulent activities and anyone found guilty will be prosecuted by the security agencies.





The Focal Person of Taraba State, Beatrice Kichitna, commended the Minister and her team for bringing on board new Independent Monitors to ensure full implementation of the NSIP programmes and enjoined them to learn what they were thought to ensure the success of the Federal government social investment programmes in the state.

The State Director, National Orientation Agency, Bitrus Nyama, stated that NOA is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and gathering information and feedback from the public about government policies, programmes and achievements.

He said the NOA will be working with other security agencies to monitor the activities of the Independent Monitors and called for the cooperation of the participants for the success of NSIP in Taraba State.