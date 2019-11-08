<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Social Investment programme has dismissed four facilitators of conditional cash transfer over allegation of fraud in Jigawa state.

State cash transfer coordinator; Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Raba-Kaya disclosed this at a meeting with present and former coordinators of local governments held at Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall new secretariat, Dutse. He said the affected officers were from four different local government councils.

He explained that the affected officers were disengaged following irregularities and financial mismanagement in their respective places of assignment.

Rabakaya said the dismissed officers include: Bagana Muhammad – Cash Transfer facilitator for Margadu ward in Guri local government, Muktahu Sawwanu – Roni local government, Idris Ahmad-Sabon-garin `ya`ya Taura local government as well as Yusuf Muhammad and Hamza Idris Aliyu Gatafa ward in Auyo local government.

He warned that the programme will not hesitate to take drastic action on any of its staff found wanting in the discharge of his assignment.

State coordinator, Social Investment Programme, SIP Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo said over five billion Naira had been disbursed to the beneficiaries since the inception of the programme in Jigawa State.